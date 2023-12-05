Investornewsbreaks Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) Issues Operations, Permitting And Community Relations Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Battery Mineral Resources (TSX.V: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (“BMR”) , a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global megatrend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions, today provided an operational, permit and community relations update. Among the highlights, the company reported that personnel hiring for the resumption of full operations at Punitaqui is on schedule. Further, final maintenance at the San Andres mine including rehabilitation of ground support, re-activation of compressed air, ventilation, power, and water in preparation for resumption of full mining operations, commenced in late November. A contract was executed for the final stages of Punitaqui plant maintenance and rehabilitation and activities commenced Dec. 4 with the aim of full operational commissioning of the plant in March and plant start-up in April of 2024.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global megatrend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite and copper) in North America, South America and South Korea, and to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold-silver producer in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services Inc. (including ESI's wholly owned USA operating subsidiary, Ozzie's, Inc.), a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada, and Arizona, USA. Battery Mineral Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol BMR and on the OTCQB under the symbol BTRMF. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found at

