Law enforcement arrests previous South African parliamentary representative

(MENAFN) South Africa's political landscape was rocked as former parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faced detention and charges of bribery and money laundering, prompting her resignation amidst swirling corruption allegations.



Mapisa-Nqakula voluntarily surrendered herself to authorities in Pretoria after her announcement of stepping down from her position on Wednesday. The gravity of the charges became apparent as she appeared before a court, where National Prosecuting Authority official Bheki Manyathi outlined 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering against her.



A longstanding member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), Mapisa-Nqakula cited the need to uphold the integrity of parliament and focus on the investigations as reasons for her resignation. Serving as speaker since 2021, she emphasized the necessity of stepping aside given the serious nature of the allegations leveled against her.



The allegations stem from her tenure as defense minister from 2014 to 2021, during which she purportedly accepted bribes totaling USD135,000. Among the accusations is the receipt of over USD15,000 and a wig during a meeting in February 2019 at a South African airport. Prosecutors also assert that she solicited an additional USD105,000 bribe, allegedly from a member of the country's defense forces. Furthermore, investigations revealed her alleged solicitation of gift bags containing over USD122,000 from a former military contractor.



Mapisa-Nqakula vehemently denies all accusations of corruption, maintaining her innocence despite the mounting legal challenges she faces. The unfolding scandal underscores the persistent struggle against corruption within South Africa's political arena and raises questions about accountability and transparency in governance.

MENAFN09052024000045015687ID1108192908