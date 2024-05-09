(MENAFN) Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West, widely known as Ye, stirred anticipation among fans with reports of a planned concert in Moscow to commemorate his 47th birthday. However, negotiations with event organizers at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium failed to materialize, as disclosed by the Russian Telegram channel Mash.



According to Mash's sources, the proposed performance, slated for June 8, was intended to coincide with Ye's visit to Russia alongside his wife, model Bianca Censori. Initial excitement was met with disappointment as Eduard Ratnikov, founder of the TCI concert agency, refuted rumors of the summer concert, labeling them as "fake." Ratnikov confirmed that discussions with the American artist had indeed taken place a month prior but collapsed when Ye purportedly demanded an exorbitant $5 million fee.



Yana Rudkovskaya, a prominent producer involved in negotiations with Ye, corroborated Ratnikov's account in a Telegram post, citing the impasse over the fee. Despite the setback, Rudkovskaya hinted at the possibility of a future Moscow performance, potentially in the fall of 2024.



As speculation mounts over Ye's potential concert, neither the artist nor his representatives have issued official statements regarding the proposed Russian event. The Luzhniki Stadium, slated to host the "Atlanta Summer Festival" on June 8, with promises of prominent Russian rappers and two undisclosed "secret guests," stands as a testament to the vibrant rap culture in Moscow's music scene.

