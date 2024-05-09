Teacher, Minor Student Injured After Chinar Branch Falls On Govt School In South Kashmir's Anantnag

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Srinagar – A teacher and a minor student were injured after a chinar tree branch fell on the school building in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a chinar tree branch fell on the building of the Government Middle School Harduturu.

In the incident, a primary student, Hazik Fayaz, received injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment.

He said that a teacher, Mukhtar Ahmad Wani, also received minor injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of this incident.

