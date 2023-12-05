Russian Shelling Of Chasiv Yar: One Killed, Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, one civilian was killed and five others were injured in Russian shelling on Tuesday, December 5.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a statement on its website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the investigation, on December 5, the enemy attacked Chasiv Yar. According to preliminary information, Russian troops had been shelling the settlement with Grad MLRS for two hours.

"A 50-year-old local resident died on the spot from injuries. Five more people - four women and one man – suffered shrapnel injuries. The oldest victim is in a serious condition, doctors are fighting for her life," the report says.

At the time of the attack, people were receiving water and bread from volunteers. Private homes and a car were also damaged in the shelling.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in criminal proceedings over the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Russia's shelling of Donetsk region on December 4.

Photo: PGO