LIVE UPDATES: UN Warns Of 'Hellish Scenario' In Gaza Amid Intense Israeli Bombardment

Doha, Qatar: Israeli bombardment continues to intensify in the Gaza Strip, including the southern part of the besieged enclave. Attacks were also reported at nearby hospitals in Gaza as telecommunications and internet services continued to be disrupted.

The number of Palestinians killed continues to rise each day as the death toll stands to at least 15,899 killed since October 7.

Meanwhile, the UN has warned of an even more 'hellish scenario' unfolding in Gaza

The UN reports that Israel launched one of its heaviest air, land, and sea bombardments of the Gaza Strip over Sunday and Monday, killing at least 349 Palestinians and injuring more than 750, according to the territory's health ministry.

With Israeli ground operations now focused on southern Gaza, conditions“do not exist” to deliver aid, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories Lynn Hastings said, warning that“an even more hellish scenario” is about to unfold in the Palestinian enclave, according to the UN's latest Gaza assessment.

[10:35am Doha Time] Video of a Palestinian child calling out for help from under the rubble

Alma, a 13-year-old Palestinian girl trapped under the rubble, asks the civil defense team to help her family members first before her.

Mahmoud Salem, the original source of this video, was killed in an Israeli airstrike yesterday, December 4, 2023, according to local Palestinian media.

[10:21 am Doha Time] Disease spreading as 1.8 million people squeezed in area the 'size of an airport'

Israel's push to relocate Palestinians in Gaza to a small area in the south is making it impossible to deliver aid and driving up the risk of disease, Bushra Khalidi, a Ramallah-based legal expert and rights campaigner with Oxfam, warned.

Palestinians flee from Khan Yunis to Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 4, 2023. Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

“Squeezing people into a space that is basically as big as London's Heathrow airport... is inhumane and makes it impossible to distribute aid to people,” Khalidi told Al Jazeera.“Gaza was already overpopulated... [now] we're talking about 1.8 million people in an airport.”

Khalidi added that cholera and gastroenteritis is rapidly spreading due to the congested conditions.

“People are not getting better because conditions are not allowing them to get better,” she said.

[9:30am Doha Time] 'Region witnessing great challenges', Qatar Amir says ahead of GCC summit

The 44th GCC summit is set to take place in Qatar today with the war in Gaza expected to top the agenda.

While welcoming the officials to the summit, Qatar's Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the summit was“being held at a time when our region and the world are witnessing great challenges in which our Gulf countries can play roles that contribute to resolving them and mitigating their impacts”. Read more