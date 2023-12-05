Enemy Suicide Drones Strike Kharkiv Region's Chuhuiv, Borova

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of December 4, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region's town of Chuhuiv and village of Borova with Shahed-type loitering munitions.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Around 09:17 p.m., December 4, 2023, enemy drones struck the Izium district's Borova, having damaged a cultural hall, shop and detached houses. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

At 09:30 p.m., two Russian drones hit three houses in Chuhuiv, leaving them with the windows blown out and roofs destroyed. A civilian man, 41, received a mine blast injury.

Over the past day, Russian artillery and mortar strikes have affected over 20 settlements across the Kharkiv region, namely the Bohodukhiv district's Chervona Zoria; Chuhuiv district's Pletenivka; Kupiansk district's Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

Demining efforts continue in the Kharkiv region. Over the past day, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service has inspected more than 5.9 hectares and defused 71 explosive items.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration