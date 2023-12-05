Niger withdraws 2 significant security agreements with EU

(MENAFN) Niger's military government has decided to withdraw from two significant security agreements with the European Union, declaring its intention to terminate any "privileges and immunities" granted to EU forces as part of these agreements.



On Monday, Niamey's foreign ministry announced the decision, confirming that Niger would cease its participation in the EU Civilian Capacity-Building Mission (EUCAP) as well as the European Union's related Military Partnership Mission (EUMPM).



Officials have opted to "withdraw the privileges and immunities granted" under the military partnership established earlier this year, and as a result, they assert that there is "no legal obligation" associated with that agreement, as stated in a memo from the ministry.



The EUCAP mission has been disbanded, as the government effectively withdrew its approval for the partnership. Launched in 2012, the initiative aimed to strengthen Niger's civilian police and security forces with the assistance of EU aid, focusing on addressing terrorist groups in the Sahel region.



The distinct military agreement aimed to enhance the capabilities of Niger's armed forces "with the aim of independently containing terrorist threats," as stated by Germany, a key participant in the EUMPM. While Berlin had previously announced the approval of a small deployment of 60 German soldiers for the mission, Niamey's latest statement did not mention foreign troops.

