Access To Number Of Ukrainian Radio Stations Blocked In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Russian Internet providers have blocked access to a number of Ukrainian radio stations.

This is reported by Krym , Ukrinform reported.

"Not only general political, but also music radio stations that do not have political programs or news, such as 'Classic Radio', which broadcasts only music, are not open," the report says.

It is noted that access is blocked by such Internet providers as SevStar, Sevastopol Telecom, and STS (formerly known as Sevmobail).

It is known that after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, access to most of the general political Ukrainian media in Sevastopol was blocked, but several Ukrainian radio stations, including Radio NV, Hromadske Radio, Radio Kyiv FM, remained available and could be listened to online and through smartphone applications.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Internet providers received an order from the Russian Federal Security Service to report on customers who use VPN services.