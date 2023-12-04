Turkmenistan Enhances Customs Capabilities Via Personnel Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. A briefing
was held at the Dashoguz regional customs of Turkmenistan, during
which customs legislation, adopted innovations, and measures aimed
at supporting exports were discussed, Trend reports.
The briefing was organized by the Customs Service Training
Center, according to the Turkmen State Customs Service.
Participants included Dashoguz regional customs personnel,
specialists from the state plant quarantine service and veterinary
service, Turkmen Railways and Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen
automobile service), the 'Transport and Logistics Centre of
Turkmenistan' JSC, and representatives from a number of other
transport and logistics companies and private entrepreneurs.
Participants were exposed to the specifics of customs
declarations for the export of goods as well as the availability of
benefits for private entrepreneurs involved in exports.
Presentations on customs authorities' activities to increase the
country's export opportunities were made during the briefing, and a
video was shown on the importance of using information technologies
and digital systems introduced into customs authorities for the
development of international trade.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively improving its customs
business in recent years, with a concentration on worker
training.
The country is making major efforts to modernize customs
operations and infrastructure, which adds to better control of the
movement of goods and improves the business climate.
