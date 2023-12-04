Turkmenistan Enhances Customs Capabilities Via Personnel Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 4. A briefing was held at the Dashoguz regional customs of Turkmenistan, during which customs legislation, adopted innovations, and measures aimed at supporting exports were discussed, Trend reports.

The briefing was organized by the Customs Service Training Center, according to the Turkmen State Customs Service.

Participants included Dashoguz regional customs personnel, specialists from the state plant quarantine service and veterinary service, Turkmen Railways and Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen automobile service), the 'Transport and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan' JSC, and representatives from a number of other transport and logistics companies and private entrepreneurs.

Participants were exposed to the specifics of customs declarations for the export of goods as well as the availability of benefits for private entrepreneurs involved in exports.

Presentations on customs authorities' activities to increase the country's export opportunities were made during the briefing, and a video was shown on the importance of using information technologies and digital systems introduced into customs authorities for the development of international trade.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively improving its customs business in recent years, with a concentration on worker training.

The country is making major efforts to modernize customs operations and infrastructure, which adds to better control of the movement of goods and improves the business climate.

