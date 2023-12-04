ENEC signs MoU with General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy Company

(MENAFN) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has taken a significant step in advancing its commitment to exploring investment opportunities in mini-modular reactor technology by signing a memorandum of understanding with General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy Company. This collaboration is integral to ENEC's overarching initiative, the "Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies Programme," launched to accelerate the UAE's adoption of the latest nuclear energy technologies.



The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for cooperation and collaboration between ENEC and General Electric Hitachi. Within this framework, both entities will focus on studying and evaluating potential opportunities for the development of carbon-free nuclear energy. The BWRX-300 reactor design, a creation of General Electric Hitachi, will be a key focal point in the exploration of efficient and cost-effective solutions.



The broader objectives of the Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies Programme encompass not only the development and utilization of cutting-edge nuclear energy technologies but also seek to enhance the UAE's returns through the production of hydrogen, steam, and heat. This multifaceted approach aligns with the nation's commitment to clean energy and sustainability. Moreover, the initiative aims to create opportunities for clean energy consumers to derive economic benefits from utilizing this advanced form of energy.



The collaborative efforts between ENEC and General Electric Hitachi signify a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the UAE's position in the global nuclear energy landscape, fostering innovation, and contributing to the nation's broader clean energy goals.

