Al-Burhan Group Builds Residential Complex In Wasit

By John Lee.
Under the auspices of H.E. Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister, and in the presence of H.E. Mr. Bangin Rekani, the Minister of Reconstruction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, alongside the honourable Member of Parliament, Mr. Yousif Al-Kalabi, and under the supervision of H.E. Dr. Mohammed Jameel Al-Miyahi, the Governor of Wasit, the Wasit Investment Authority, represented by its Director-General, Dr. Dhargham Al-Awadi, laid the foundation stone for the Al-Burhan Residential Investment Complex project on the 27th November 2023.
The project entails the construction of 1144 residential units in Wasit Governorate.
According to a statement from Al-Burhan Group :
"This set to be a distinctive architectural addition to our beloved Wasit city, catering to the needs of its esteemed residents."
(Source: Al-Burhan Group)
