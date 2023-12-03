Qatar Updates Regulations For Residency, Visit Visas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has revised certain regulations and procedures for the entry process of a resident's family for the purpose of visit and residency.

In a statement, the Ministry announced that the initiative is to "elevate the quality of services in alignment with the state's overarching approach."

Under the updated procedures, sponsoring families is subject upon the provisions in the employee's electronic work contract concerning salary and accommodation.



Government and semi-government sector employees must secure family housing through their employer or maintain a salary not less than QAR 10,000, verified by an employment contract. For private sector employees, the profession should belong to technical or specialized fields (non-labour), with a salary not less than QAR 10,000, or QAR 6,000 along with family housing verified in the employment contract.

Moreover, in family sponsorship cases, children should not exceed 25 years of age, and daughters must be unmarried. It is also mandatory to provide health insurance covering the entire duration of their stay, effective from their date of entry into the country.

Additionally, children within the mandatory education age bracket (6-18 years old) must be enrolled in licensed schools within the country or provide evidence of their education enrollment outside the country through the educational platform supervised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. This requirement is essential during the issuance or renewal of the residence permit.

Regarding family visits, the sponsoring resident's profession must belong to non-labour sectors, with a salary not less than QAR 5,000. They should have family housing accredited by the relevant authorities. The visitor should be a relative within the permissible degrees of relation to the sponsoring resident, with no specific age restriction; however, it is mandatory to have health insurance covering the visitor's period of stay in Qatar.

The Ministry also stated that these updated procedures and regulations are now in effect.

To ensure public convenience and ease, the General Directorate of Passports offers all its services electronically through the Metrash2 app and the Ministry of Interior's official website.