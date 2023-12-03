Look: Teenage Student Of Determination In Dubai Spends A Day As A Police Officer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 12:22 PM

The Dubai Police fulfilled the wish of a student with hearing disabilities recently, and gave her the chance to experience a day in the life of a police officer.

The experience included a custom-made police uniform, rides in luxury patrols, and visits to Dubai Police's various police stations and general departments.

Colonel Omar Musa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, warmly welcomed Maitha Yousuf Ahmed, a 15-year-old student of determination. He said, "This gesture is part of Dubai Police's social role in spreading happiness and fostering trust in police alongside their security responsibilities."

Maitha served for two hours as Deputy Director of the Naif Station. During this time, she took guided tours of the various departments, interacted with the employees, and observed the police work.

Afterwards, she visited the R&D Centre, where Lieutenant Colonel Dr Khaled Al Mazrouei, the Head of the Innovation Laboratories section, provided her with an overview of the centre's operations.

Lt. Col. Al Mazrouei emphasised the centre's commitment to nurturing talented individuals and supporting innovative projects.

Maitha also had the opportunity to visit a Smart Police Station (SPS) and was briefed on the services it offers 24/7 to customers without human intervention.

During her visit, the student met Ms Zainab Hussein, the Editor-in-Chief of Khalid Magazine, a publication for children by the Security Media, and learned about the magazine's mission to foster positive concepts and values among children.

At the end of the visit, the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police presented Maitha Yousuf with a commemorative gift, extending their heartfelt wishes for her continued excellence and success in her personal and academic endeavours.

