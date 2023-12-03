QIIB Announces 'Best Finance Offer' In Celebration Of Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB announced the launch of the“best finance offer” to celebrate Qatar National Day, which includes various types of financing such as real estate financing with competitive profit rate and a chance to win a grand prize, an upscale residential apartment in Lusail City.

Through this offer, QIIB aims to commemorate the National Day, which is greatly valued by Qatari citizens and residents and to provide the best benefits and rewards to its customers in appreciation for their loyalty and meet their requirements and aspirations.

The new offer allows QIIB or customers of other banks who want to transfer their salaries and obligations to QIIB, to receive a personal finance, vehicle finance and real estate finance at a competitive profit rate starting at 6% (average flat profit rate 3.29%), with a grace period of up to 12 months for Qataris and 3 months for residents.

The offer is valid from December 1 to December 31, 2023. Customers who receive financing according to the specified terms and conditions will have a chance to enter the draw, which will entitle them to win a high-end residential apartment in Seef Lusail City of an estimated value of QR1.

On the occasion of launching the best finance offer from QIIB to celebrate National Day, QIIB Deputy CEO Jamal Abdulla Al Jamal (pictured) stated:“The National Day is an exceptional occasion during which we express our pride and belonging to this precious country, and we are honoured to celebrate it in a proper manner by providing attractive offers that meet the aspirations and needs of different customer categories”.

He said,“QIIB's offers on the occasion of the National Day are recurrent on an annual basis, but we are keen every time to provide added value to our customers. This year, in addition to the competitive profit rate and other benefits, we have provided customers with a golden opportunity to win a residential apartment in Lusail City.” Al Jamal noted,“The best finance offer this year also included real estate financing, which we made sure incorporate it within the National Day offer to meet the desire of a wide range of customers, whether Qataris or residents, who wish to purchase a property on easy terms and at a competitive profit rate.” The Deputy CEO stressed:“QIIB is determined to ensure that the largest group of customers benefit from the National Day offer, as the bank has provided favourable and flexible conditions for obtaining financing. The bank also makes sure to process requests in an expedite manner in an aim to maintain the quality of its various banking services.” Al Jamal expressed thanks and appreciation to all QIIB customers for their trust in the bank and their continued loyalty, which reflects a constant expansion of the bank's customer base and increased demand for the bank's products and services.”

All current and new QIIB customers can contact the bank on 44840000 to inquire about all the details of the National Day offer.