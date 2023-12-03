Bild: German automotive industry warns about escalating blockade at Poland-Ukraine border

(MENAFN) In a recent report by Bild on Thursday, the German automotive industry is sounding alarms over the escalating blockade at the Poland-Ukraine border, a consequence of protests led by Polish truckers and farmers. The situation has resulted in an extensive buildup of freight, with queues reportedly reaching a staggering 35 kilometers in length. German car manufacturers are expressing growing concerns about the potential disruption to their crucial supply lines, particularly given that many suppliers rely on Ukraine for the production of wiring harnesses.



This logistical bottleneck comes at a challenging time for the automotive sector, which has already been grappling with significant challenges since the onset of Russia's military operation. According to Bild's sources, the abrupt disruption in logistics has even forced some car manufacturers to suspend production temporarily. The blockade, characterized by round-the-clock closures of border crossings, is a protest against the European Union's decision to ease regulations for Ukrainian transport companies in 2022.



Initially driven by truckers, the protest gained momentum in early November as Polish farmers joined in, expressing dissatisfaction with the influx of affordable Ukrainian grain that was causing a decline in local crop prices. Despite mounting pressure, Ukraine remains steadfast in its position. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized, "We are not discussing the termination of the agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the European Union."



In response to the crisis, Polish Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk has reached out to his Ukrainian counterpart, Aleksandr Kubrakov, seeking dialogue to address the pressing issues at the heart of the blockade. As the standoff continues, the German automotive industry is anxiously watching the developments, mindful of the potential ramifications on their production processes and supply chains. The situation underscores the delicate balance between economic interests and geopolitical tensions, with stakeholders on all sides grappling to find a resolution that safeguards their respective concerns.



