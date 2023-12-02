Over A Hundred Civilians Brutally Murdered In An Israeli Airstrike In Jabalia

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

More than 100 innocent Palestinian civilians were brutally murdered today in a heinous Israeli massacre targeting a residential building in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent. The building housed hundreds of civilians as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide.

The horrifying incident unfolded as a residential building belonging to the Obeid family in Jabalia was targeted by a massively huge Israeli missile strike. The strike resulted in the immediate murder of approximately 100 individuals, the vast majority of them being civilians, including children and women.



Reports indicate that the Israeli missile strike also left dozens of others injured, with many still trapped under the debris, adding to the gravity of the situation. The exact number of missing individuals remains unknown as search and rescue operations continue.

This latest atrocity is not an isolated incident, as the Israeli occupation forces have repeatedly been committing similar massacres against civilians in their homes or seeking refuge in schools, whether in Jabalia or other regions of the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday morning, the Israeli occupation resumed its genocide in Gaza, attacking residential neighborhoods from the land, air and sea after a one-week pause-brokered by Egypt and Qatar-came to an end.

The humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had come into effect at 7:00 am on Friday, November 24, and was initially set for a duration of four days. However, it was extended for an additional three days.



At least 15,500 Palestinians, the majority of them innocent civilians, including over 6,500 children and over 4,000 women, have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza on October 7, according to nonfinal statistics by the Ministry of Health.