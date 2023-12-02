Moehe, US Embassy Concludes Programme To Improve Quality Of English Language Teaching

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in cooperation with the US embassy concluded recently the "Comprehensive Education Strategies for English Language Teaching" training programme.

The programme aimed to enhance English language teachers' and supervisors' skills and knowledge in schools for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Qatar at all academic levels.

The training programme presented by Dr Susan Roman, a specialist in English language teaching and inclusive teaching strategies, included improving the quality of English language teaching and promoting inclusive education for 64 students in Qatar through ten training courses. In these courses, eight teachers representing all levels of education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students who received instruction in Arabic and various sign languages participated.

Maha Zayed al-Ruwaili, assistant undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, praised the partnership with the US embassy. She stressed that the education system in Qatar meets all students' needs, considers their differences, and is open to leading international experiences. It seeks to exchange experiences and best practices in the field of comprehensive education strategies for teaching English in a way that enhances the capabilities of teachers and benefits its students.

Timmy Davis, US ambassador affirmed the commitment of the United States of America to support educational programmes that achieve inclusiveness and enhance the learning experience for students with disabilities. He noted that this programme not only equips teachers with valuable skills but also contributes to strengthening ties between the two countries. "We are proud to collaborate with Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education and look forward to further initiatives in the future," he added.

The "Comprehensive Education Strategies for English Language Teaching" programme represents the fifth partnership in English language programmes in the past two years.

