Gujarat CM Meets Singapore Delegation To Attract Investments For State

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met with government delegation in Singapore to

discuss trade and investments opportunities for both Gujarat and Singapore.

Gujarat CM on Friday wrapped up his four-day Japan visit and reached Singapore where he called on the country's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

In a statement, the Gujarat government said Patel and Yong discussed trade and investments between the two.



Yong elaborated that India has a lot of potential to grow and firms from Singapore are looking forward to working with the Indian government, it added.

Yong further said his country is keen to join the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as a“partner country”, adding that the partnership with Gujarat will help Singapore in establishing itself as a fruit, vegetables and dairy sector hub in South East Asia.

A high-level delegation led by Patel is on a visit of Japan and Singapore since November 26 to promote the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January in

Gandhinagar.

The CM informed Yong that the focus of his government is to attract new investment in various emerging sectors, such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, semiconductor, food processing and dairy products.



“Thanks to a long coastline and globally connected locations, Gujarat is now emerging as the“logistic hub” of India,” Patel said.

Later in the day, Patel and his delegation held discussions with Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, about development and investment opportunities in India, the statement informed.

