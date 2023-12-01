Special Commodity Levy Imposed On Several Goods

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 2 (NewsWire) – A Special Commodity Levy was imposed on several goods including butter, dates, yogurt, grapes (both fresh and dried), apples, salmon, herrings, and big onions. with effect from yesterday (1).
Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world
href="" target="_blank">For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click her
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN01122023000191011043ID1107524320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.