Special Commodity Levy Imposed On Several Goods

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 2 (NewsWire) – A Special Commodity Levy was imposed on several goods including butter, dates, yogurt, grapes (both fresh and dried), apples, salmon, herrings, and big onions. with effect from yesterday (1).

