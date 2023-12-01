-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Special Commodity Levy Imposed On Several Goods


12/1/2023 11:13:22 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 2 (NewsWire) – A Special Commodity Levy was imposed on several goods including butter, dates, yogurt, grapes (both fresh and dried), apples, salmon, herrings, and big onions. with effect from yesterday (1).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world



href="" target="_blank">For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click her

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN01122023000191011043ID1107524320

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search