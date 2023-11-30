Qatari Businessmen Association Discusses Investment Opportunities And Cooperation Between Qatar And Brazil

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Qatari Businessmen Association held a business dinner in honor of a number of Brazilian ministers and officials accompanying His Excellency Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting discussed investment opportunities, improving investment relations between the two countries, and enhancing efforts to develop economic and investment ties between Qatar and Brazil.

The meeting, was attended by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Ali bin Al Waleed Al Thani, CEO of the Investment Promotion Agency, H E Rodrigo Bachero, President of the National Council, and H E Rui Costa, Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, as well as H E Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance, H E Silvio Costa Filho, Minister of Ports and Airports, H E Carlos Favoro, Minister of Agriculture, H E Alexandre Silviara, Minister of Energy, H E Celso Luiz Nuñez Amorim, and President of the National Bank for Social and Economic Development (BNDES), In the presence of H E Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Shaibani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Brazil, and H E Marcelo Dantas, the Brazilian Ambassador to the State of Qatar .

From The Qatari Businessmen Association the meeting was attended by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, Vice President of the Association, Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khaled Al Thani, Member of the Board of Directors, Saud Al Mana, Member of the Board of Directors, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and members of the Association: Khaled Al Mannai, Nasser Suleiman Haider, Ashraf Abu Issa, Muhammad Moataz Al Khayyat, Nabil Abu Issa, Muhammad Altaf, Youssef Al Mahmoud, Ihsan Al Khaimi, and Hakan Ozdemir. In addition to Sarah Abdullah, Deputy Director General of the Association.

Also present from the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry were Dr. Khalid bin Kalifikh Al Hajri, member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chamber, and Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hassan Abdullah Al Thani.

Distinctive relationships

During his welcome note, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, reviewed the aspects of investment partnership in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture, food industry, financial services, petrochemicals, logistics services, and real estate, ways to enhance them, and opportunities to increase investments by Qatari and Brazilian companies in both countries.

Growth of intra-regional trade

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, Vice President of the Qatari Businessmen Association, stressed the importance of cooperation between Qatar and Brazil, as the volume of bilateral trade exceeds one billion dollars, with about 28 Brazilian companies operating in Qatar in cooperation with Qatari investors, highlighting the need to strengthen Investment cooperation between the two countries due to the great opportunities currently available, especially in Qatar.

For his part, Sheikh Nawaf Nasser bin Khalid al Thani a member of the Association's Board, expressed during the meeting the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities available in areas of common interest, and contributing to providing support and facilities to investors to develop investments between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the strength and durability of the relations between the State of Qatar and Brazil at all levels, especially economic and commercial, since there are many Brazilian products in the Qatari market that are characterized by high quality.

Brazil and Qatar have distinguished relations at all levels, especially in the trade and economic sectors. Qatar is considered an attractive investment destination and is the third country in terms of trade exchange between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Brazil.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries has witnessed remarkable growth, especially with regard to food and agricultural materials, poultry, meat, and other important products.