President Abbas Discusses Developments With Visiting US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /

President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed today US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, where they discussed the latest efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people.

During the meeting,

President Abbas emphasized the urgent need to establish a complete ceasefire in Gaza and end the Israeli aggression, aiming to spare civilians from the woes of bombardment, violence, and destruction inflicted by the Israeli war machinery.

The President underscored the importance of increasing humanitarian, medical, and food aid, as well as swiftly providing water, electricity, and fuel to the Palestinian people in Gaza. He also called for the provision of all the necessary aid to ensure that hospitals and essential facilities in Gaza can resume their operations promptly, offering medical services to thousands of wounded individuals and serving the needs of the Palestinian population.

During the meeting, President Abbas handed Secretary Blinken a comprehensive file documenting Israeli occupation crime in Gaza, and the West Bank, including Jerusalem. The file includes evidence of killings, destruction, ethnic cleansing, and other atrocities committed by Israeli occupation forces.

Addressing the suppressive measures taken by Israeli authorities against Palestinian prisoners, President Abbas urged Secretary Blinken to compel the Israeli government to immediately halt these actions and cease violations against Palestinian prisoners and the broader Palestinian population.

The President reiterated his rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, whether in Gaza or the West Bank, including Jerusalem. He emphasized the necessity of US intervention to prevent the Israeli authorities from expelling Palestinians in the West Bank, especially in the Jordan Valley, which is witnessing silent annexation plans by settlers and the Israeli occupation army.



The President pointed out that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and its separation, as planned by the Israeli authorities, is utterly unacceptable. He stressed the importance of releasing Palestinian tax funds withheld by the far-right Israeli government.

In this regard, President Abbas said that the Palestinian leadership will not abandon its responsibility for the people of Gaza, who fall under the jurisdiction of the State of Palestine.

He affirmed the necessity of Palestine obtaining full membership in the United Nations and convening an international peace conference. The President emphasized that peace and security can only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions.

This solution includes the entire land of the State of Palestine in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and recognition of the State of Palestine, said the President.



He highlighted that security and military solutions have proven their failure and will not achieve security and stability in the region.