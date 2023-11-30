SBU Involved In Explosion On Baikal-Amur Mainline - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 30, an explosion occurred on the Baikal-Amur Mainline, namely in the Bessolov Severomuysky Tunnel located in Buryatia.
Sources in law enforcement agencies told Ukrinform that the explosion on the Baikal-Amur Mainline is another successful special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), although the special service has not officially commented on it.
In fact, this is the only significant railway connection between Russia and China. And now this route, which Russia uses, among other things, for military supplies, is paralyzed, the employee noted.
According to our data, four explosive devices detonated while the freight train was moving. Russia's FSB is currently working at the site, while railroad workers are unsuccessfully trying to minimize the consequences of the SBU's special operation.
