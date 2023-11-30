Made In Qatar Exhibition Opens With 450 Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition was inaugurated under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and Chairman of the Qatar Businessmen Association Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.



Also present at the opening were QC's First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, along with many board members and General Manager Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi. The event was also attended by several businessmen interested in the industry and representatives from various companies.

The four-day exhibition is organised by Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and is supported by various sponsoring companies and institutions, with the participation of 450 companies and factories.

Following the inauguration, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Finance and QC Chairman toured the pavilions at the exhibition where they were briefed about the participating companies and their products.

They witnessed the inauguration of the Gizaz Glass Container Company under the Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company. The factory specialises in the production of glass containers used in the packaging of water, soft drinks, dairy products, and various foodstuffs.

QC Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his generous patronage of the expo and stressed that H H the Amir's patronage of the expo in all editions demonstrates H H the Amir's interest in the industry and its role in the state's inclusive development.

Furthermore, he highlighted the broad participation of local companies in the expo, which reached 450 companies and factories interested in showcasing their products and services to the business community and visitors. He also stressed that this significant participation also reflects the keen interest of local companies to promote their products in the local market with the aim to achieve the desired self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted the diversity of industries participating in the exhibition, spanning six sectors, including petrochemicals, furniture, foodstuffs, SMEs, services, and various others. He noted that the exhibition provides an opportunity to become acquainted with the latest products and services in the industry sector

The expo also serves as a platform for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, facilitating deal-making and fostering alliances and partnerships in the industrial sector.

QC General Manager and Chairman of the Made in Qatar Organizing Committee Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi said that the 9th edition of the MIQ exhibition reflected the development achieved by Qatari companies and factories year after year.

Al Sharqi noted that the exhibition featured a wide range of companies and factories that achieved significant development within the past few years thanks to great support of the Wise Leadership and advanced infrastructure established by the state, in addition to a host of legislation and laws that streamlined the establishment of factories and provided a lot of incentives and advantages for investors in industry sector.