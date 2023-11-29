Ufm Calls For Peace Conference, Two-State Solution For Palestine, Israel

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The foreign ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) countries issued a final statement after the eighth Regional Forum of the UfM in Barcelona, in which they confirmed their rejection of any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, as well as the internal displacement of Palestinians within the Gaza Strip.

The ministers reiterated their collective responsibility to achieve a fair, lasting and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and agreed terms of reference.

The UfM foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to work together to achieve a two-state solution as the only viable way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and to ensure freedom and dignity for Palestinians, sustainable security for Israelis and lasting peace and stability for the whole region.

The ministers supported holding a peace conference with the parties as soon as possible, in order to achieve a just peace through the implementation of the comprehensive peace agreement and the two-state solution, with clear time frames and agreed implementation mechanisms, and with the existence of two secure and sovereign states (Palestine and Israel), living side by side in peace and mutual recognition on the basis of the June 4, 1967 lines.

They expressed serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed the urgent need to deliver sustainable and adequate humanitarian supplies to all parts of Gaza, including fuel. The foreign ministers of the Mediterranean countries welcomed the agreed humanitarian truce and the release of civilians, and expressed their appreciation for the role of Egypt, Qatar and the United States. They also stressed the need to extend the humanitarian truce in order to reach a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

The ministers highlighted the urgent need and commitment to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law by everyone at all times, and condemned the indiscriminate killing and targeting of civilians. The statement stressed that hospitals, medical facilities and health workers, as well as UN facilities and personnel, must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law. It also stressed the indispensable role of UNRWA and the need to support it politically and financially to enable it to fulfill the mandate of the UN.

The statement stressed the urgent need to stop all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, including the construction and expansion of settlements, and to respect the current historical status of the holy places in Jerusalem. The foreign ministers expressed their commitment to building on the“Peace Day initiative” launched by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Arab League and the EU, as well as continuing to work together to achieve a lasting ceasefire as an immediate top priority.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continue working with all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable mechanism for the uninterrupted and unhindered delivery of humanitarian supplies to all parts of Gaza and the resumption of all essential services there, the release of all hostages and innocent civilians detained and to cooperate in the preparation of the peace conference.