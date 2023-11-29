Podolyak On Budanova's Poisoning: Russia Seeking Any Instruments Of Influence On Situation In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is seeking any instruments of influence on the situation in Ukraine.

This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, during the nationwide telethon 'Unified News', commenting on the poisoning of the wife of the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and several employees.

"Russia is actively seeking any technological instruments to influence the internal situation in Ukraine today. What does Russia need today? Very simple. Russia needs to induce maximum panic, push us to the point of maximum depression, and undoubtedly create chaos in any form. What is needed for this? Information provocations, speculations, technological poisonings, because, by the way, this is characteristic of Russian special services," said Podolyak.

Podolyak noted that a certain group of officials in Ukraine "evokes strong feelings in the political elite of the Russian Federation."

"Undoubtedly, they are looking for instruments of influence. And, therefore, they will undoubtedly work on these officials. We must treat this responsibly and control it," said Podolyak.

He added that the network infrastructure of Russian special services has always been operational and still exists in Ukraine. Also, according to him, agents do not always immediately 'unfreeze' and start certain actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the wife of the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Marianna Budanova, and several employees were poisoned with heavy metals.