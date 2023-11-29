Iraq Finalises October Oil Sales

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for October:
Total exports of crude oil: 109,545,589 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $9.594 billion, the highest since July 2022 . Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 108,050,360 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended . Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 464,728 barrels. Exports from Qayyarah were 1,030,501 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.533 milllion barrels pre day, up from 3.438 million bpd in September . Average price per barrel: $87.577.
September's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
