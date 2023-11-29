U.S. News & World Report Names Hebrew Home Of Greater Washington On The Charles E. Smith Life Communities Campus The Best In Maryland

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) is proud to announce that their skilled nursing health center, the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, has been recognized as the Best Nursing Home in Maryland for 2024 by U.S. News & World Report. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Hebrew Home has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report.







Image Caption: Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) Hebrew Home of Greater Washington recognized as the Best Nursing Home in Maryland for 2024.

Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member.

The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington earned its U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of“High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News' assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.

“We are honored to be recognized and I applaud all associates at CESLC for their tireless dedication to delivering on our care promise. In addition to CESLC's numerous care providers, our long-term care team also includes a full-time medical director along with five full-time physicians dedicated to delivering award-winning quality and person-centered care and promoting the dignity of others,” said Brenda Rice, vice president of operations at CESLC.

For the 2024 edition, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

“U.S. News' Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.“Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff.”

To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home's performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors data such as resident care, safety and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends.

U.S. News and World Report recognized the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in the categories of Best Nursing Home for both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care for 2022-2023 and 2020-2021, and for short-term care additionally in 2021-2022 and 2019-2020.

About CESLC:

Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults, is located on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. Established as the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in 1910, CESLC is committed to providing residents meaningful connections, intellectual pursuits, artistic expression, active social lives and cultural exploration. CESLC offers independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House, with services including post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFETM Center. The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington has a Five-Star Overall Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services which is the highest rating.

