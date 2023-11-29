Türkiye's Foreign Trade Gap Narrows In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's foreign trade gap shrank 17.5% year-on-year in October
to $6.5 billion, the country's statistical authority said on
Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The country's exports last month totaled $22.8 billion and
imports $29.39 billion, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat)
data showed.
The foreign trade deficit – excluding energy products and
non-monetary gold – was at $1.5 billion in October.
While Germany was the main destination for Turkish exports,
China was the main source of imports during the month.
Medium-high and high-tech's share of overall exports in October
rose from 37.8% to 39.7% year-on-year.
During the first 10 months of the year, the trade balance was at
minus $93.9 billion, up 3.2% on a yearly basis.
Türkiye's exports during the same period amounted to $209.9
billion and imports $303.8 billion.
