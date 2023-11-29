Kuleba: West Has Enough Political Will To Supply Ukraine With Ammunition, But Faces Logistical Problems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The West has enough political will to continue military assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the supply of ammunition, and the logistical problems in the industry that have arisen in this process should be resolved at the level of specialized experts.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels today before the start of the NATO-Ukraine Council, Ukrinform reported.

"I have no reason to believe that the West lacks the political will to increase assistance to Ukraine. But there is a lot of purely technical, very professional work that needs to be done to achieve results in this area. In particular, in the case of the delivery of 1 million artillery shells that the European Union has pledged to supply. So far, we have received about 300,000 artillery shells. I do not see a lack of will in this. But I see technical issues that require a lot of attention and work. I raised this issue at every meeting in Brussels yesterday and I will raise it today," the Ukrainian minister said.

He noted that these 'bottlenecks' in logistics should be solved by people who have specialized knowledge, understand how the equipment is used and maintained, what spare parts are needed for, and how supply chains work.

"They (these people - ed.) have to meet and solve this problem. Otherwise, the whole of Europe will remain unprotected," Kuleba added.

As reported, on November 29, the first ever meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of foreign ministers is taking place in Brussels.