AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Set To Unveil Official Mascot At Msheireb

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 is inviting football supporters and members of the public to attend the unveiling ceremony of the tournament's official mascot. The event will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30pm in Barahat Msheireb. It is free and open to the public.

Hassan Al Kuwari, Marketing and Communications Executive Director of LOC, said that the unveiling of the official mascot will be an important milestone on the road to the tournament.



“I invite everyone in Qatar to come and take part in the unveiling of the mascot, as excitement builds for the tournament amongst fans in Qatar and throughout the continent,” said Al Kuwari.“The mascots will form an integral part of the tournament experience, creating a wonderful connection between fans and the competition.”

The launch of the mascot will come with less than 50 days to go until Qatar hosts the AFC Asian Cup for the third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011.

Ticket sales are still ongoing for the tournament. Fans can purchase tickets online through the tournament's official ticketing website .

Prices for group stage match tickets start at 25 QAR. A total of 51 matches are set to be played across stadiums between January 12 and February 10, 2024.