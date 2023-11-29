White House denies allegations regarding Hamas using hostages as ‘leverage’

(MENAFN) In response to questions regarding the status of American hostages held by Hamas, a top White House spokesman, John Kirby, has stated that there is no indication that the Palestinian militant faction is using kidnapped Americans as "leverage" in negotiations with Israel. Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, noted that the number of United States nationals held in Gaza is relatively small, and discussions about hostages have primarily focused on women and children.



During a press briefing on Tuesday, Kirby reassured that there is no sign that Hamas is attempting to play games or use Americans as bargaining chips. He acknowledged that Hamas may not have immediate access to all individuals and emphasized that it is unlikely that all United States nationals are being held in the same location in Gaza.



The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, sparked by a terrorist attack on October 7, has seen intermittent pauses in hostilities due to negotiations involving hostage exchanges. Kirby highlighted the complexity of the situation but maintained that there is no evidence of Hamas using kidnapped Americans for leverage. The discussions between the warring parties have primarily revolved around securing the release of Israeli and foreign citizens in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.



As the situation in the region remains fluid, the White House continues to monitor developments closely, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and the safe release of hostages.



