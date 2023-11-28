Ministry Of Labour Opens Representative Office In QFC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour opened a representative office in the Qatar Financial Center (QFC), a leading financial and commercial centres in the Middle East, with the aim of providing services related to the labour sector to the business community and companies registered with the centre.

The opening of the office came within the framework of the existing partnership between the Ministry of Labour and the QFC to support investors and facilitate establishing and doing business in Qatar.

The office will provide a wide range of services, including those related to managing work permits, issuing new company accounts, updating data, and amending work visa approvals, in addition to services of changing the employer and reducing the notice period when changing the employer.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labuor Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Ministry has sought since its establishment to develop and modernise the services it provides to the public, based on its belief that improving services represents an essential part in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

She explained that the Ministry's strategy to improve the services follows two paths: the first path is the digital transformation of all services so that there is no need to visit the Ministry's headquarters or its external offices; the second is to improve the level of service in external offices and government complex centres, to support the digital transformation in the event that a citizen is unable to complete his transaction electronically.

The inauguration of the Ministry's office in QFC aims to strengthen with the private sector, in order to overcome obstacles and challenges, thus contributing to improving the work environment, Sheikha Najwa added, stressing the Ministry's keenness on developing and modernising services and providing all facilities to business owners.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Business Development Officer at the QFC Sheikha Alanoud al-Thani expressed pleasure with the opening of the representative office of the Ministry of Labour in the QFC to support investors and companies by facilitating their access to vital services in a more efficient manner.

She said the opening of the office reflects the efforts of the QFC to attract local and foreign investments, and support opportunities for business success and prosperity, by providing all the facilities and services necessary to enhance the business environment in Qatar.

The OFC is a prominent platform that allows registered companies to enjoy many competitive benefits, such as allowing up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally-sourced profits.

MENAFN28112023000067011011ID1107501838