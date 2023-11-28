Yerevan Implies Timing To Sign Possible Peace Agreement With Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Armenia and
Azerbaijan may sign a peace agreement within the next 15 days,
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a briefing,
Trend reports.
"As we have reached an agreement on almost all fundamental
issues, the pending peace agreement can be signed within the next
15 days upon wish. I don't want to disclose details to avoid
harming the process," he noted.
Recently, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced a response to
the latest proposal from Azerbaijan for the peace agreement.
As the ministry said, after the statement by Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 18 regarding the
intensification of diplomatic efforts to sign a peace agreement
with Azerbaijan, Armenia presented a sixth package of proposals for
the peace agreement to Azerbaijan and committed to refine and sign
a document to normalize relations based on previously stated
principles.
On November 18, Pashinyan, during the opening of the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly's autumn session in Yerevan, stated that
Azerbaijan and Armenia came to an agreement on the peace
agreement's basic principles.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107499209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.