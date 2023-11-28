Lightining Strikes Kill 24 In India's Gujrat, More Rain Predicted

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Government officials in India have reported that following heavy rainfall and lightning in the state of Gujarat, India, 24 people have lost their lives, and 23 others have been injured.

Reuters reported on Monday, that the state of Gujarat has experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the past two days.

According to reports, heavy rainfall, reaching up to 144 millimeters in some areas, has caused damage to homes and livestock casualties across the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings of possible rainfall in certain parts of Gujarat.

Raghavji Patel, the Agriculture Minister of Gujarat, has announced the initiation of assessments to evaluate the damages resulting from this incident.

This comes in the wake of severe rainfall and other natural disasters that have previously caused significant financial losses and loss of life in the Gujarat state.

While flash floods and lightning claim numerous lives in India annually, scientists caution that increasing global temperatures are triggering a series of extreme weather events.

The continuous occurrence of such extreme weather events underscores the need for preparedness and disaster management in Gujarat, India.

