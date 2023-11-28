Uzbekistan Discloses Expansion Plans For Green Energy Infrastructure By 2027

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan
plans to launch 10 wind power plants with a total capacity of 4,400
MW by the end of 2027, Trend reports.
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the
list of the new renewable energy stations for the year 2025 looks
as follows:
- a wind farm with a capacity of 500 MW will be launched in the
Tomdy district of the country's Navoi region. The first phase of
the project is planned to be launched by the end of 2023.
- two wind power plants with a total capacity of 1,000 MW will
be launched in Peshkun and Gijduvan districts of the Bukhara
region.
- a 100 MW wind farm will start operating in the Karaozak
district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.
Additionally, in 2026, Uzbekistan will launch a wind farm with a
capacity of 600 MW in the Gijduvan district of the Bukhara
region.
In 2027, three wind power plants with a capacity of 500 MW each
will be launched in the Kungirot district of the Republic of
Karakalpakstan.
Furthermore, in 2027, a 500 MW wind farm will be launched in the
Bulungur district of the Samarkand region.
Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy,
aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to
25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new
renewable energy capacity.
In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of
2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put
into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science,
and Innovation of Uzbekistan developed a program to install 44.8 MW
of solar panels with a capacity of 89.6 million kWh of electricity
in all state universities of the republic based on the annual
energy demand of the country.
Moreover, Uzbekistan plans to attract $7 billion of private
investment to create an additional 9 GW of generating capacity. The
total volume of necessary investments in the electric power
industry is estimated at $52 billion.
