Uzbekistan Discloses Expansion Plans For Green Energy Infrastructure By 2027

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan plans to launch 10 wind power plants with a total capacity of 4,400 MW by the end of 2027, Trend reports.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, the list of the new renewable energy stations for the year 2025 looks as follows:

- a wind farm with a capacity of 500 MW will be launched in the Tomdy district of the country's Navoi region. The first phase of the project is planned to be launched by the end of 2023.

- two wind power plants with a total capacity of 1,000 MW will be launched in Peshkun and Gijduvan districts of the Bukhara region.

- a 100 MW wind farm will start operating in the Karaozak district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Additionally, in 2026, Uzbekistan will launch a wind farm with a capacity of 600 MW in the Gijduvan district of the Bukhara region.

In 2027, three wind power plants with a capacity of 500 MW each will be launched in the Kungirot district of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

Furthermore, in 2027, a 500 MW wind farm will be launched in the Bulungur district of the Samarkand region.

Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy, aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to 25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new renewable energy capacity.

In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of 2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of Uzbekistan developed a program to install 44.8 MW of solar panels with a capacity of 89.6 million kWh of electricity in all state universities of the republic based on the annual energy demand of the country.

Moreover, Uzbekistan plans to attract $7 billion of private investment to create an additional 9 GW of generating capacity. The total volume of necessary investments in the electric power industry is estimated at $52 billion.