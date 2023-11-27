-->


Harin Appointed As The New Sports Minister


11/27/2023 7:14:27 PM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando was appointed as the new Sports Minister.

Fernando was also sworn in as the Minister of Youth Affairs.

He replaced sacked Minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

Meanwhile, Pavithra Wanniarachchi was sworn in as the Minister of Irrigation. (Colombo Gazette)

