Investornewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Reports Filing BFS For Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, has filed a bankable feasibility study (“BFS”) for its wholly owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. Titled“Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study,” the study was prepared independently by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. The world's second largest nickel reserve, the Crawford project is expected to become one of

Canada's

largest carbon-storage facilities and be a net negative contributor of CO2. Highlights of the project include robust economics and a large initial mineral reserve anchored by a significantly larger mineral resource. The large-scale project, which is located in Ontario, is projected to be a low-cost, long-life operation, producing 83 million pounds of nickel on average over a 41-year life with projected revenue exceeding $1 billion over the project life with significant improvement in recoveries from PEA along with a minimal carbon footprint.

To view the full release, visit



About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company

has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN