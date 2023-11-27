Cleverget Released V15.0.0.0 For Wins Including New Modules To Download Videos From CTV/Myfans/ZDF/ARD And More Updates

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the best video service provider, CleverGet is always dedicated to offering better functions and exploring great software for users. This month, CleverGet upgraded the all-in-one package, and one point different from updates before is that all of these new downloaders offer shortcut direct operations to play a video by free Leawo Blu-ray Player, and convert/edit/burn downloaded videos in clicks via Leawo Prof. Media . Below are what CleverGet All-In-One V15 has upgraded for Wins users, which are available on CleverGet now. The Mac version will come soon.

Main Updates:

1. Newly added CTV Downloader to download videos f ro m ctv.

CleverGet CTV Downloader helps download CTV movies, TV shows, and other channel's on-demand videos in batches. No matter single episode or all seasons, it will download them to ads-free videos with selected multilingual subtitles and audio tracks.

CTV consists of hit American series and Canadian-made shows, and it also regularly produces and airs Canadian-made television movies based on stories from Canadian news or Canadian history.

2. Newly added MyFans Downloader to download myfans ' s videos.

CleverGet MyFans Downloader supports downloading MyFans videos at up to 1080P in MP4 or MKV output files. Meanwhile, it supports both CPU software encoding and GPU hardware encoding for higher download speed, so that users can download multiple MyFans videos at the same time in simple clicks.

MyFans is a service that allows anyone to easily create a fan club, which can also be set up for a fee, allowing users to provide content only to those who have paid to join. Users can post photos and videos that are open only to their passionate fans.

3. Newly added ZDF Downloader to download videos from zdf.

CleverGet ZDF Downloader is used to download films, series, and other on-demand videos from the ZDF media library in bulk with selected audio tracks and subtitles. Of course, the metadata info for media management is supported to be preserved, including title, format, genre, description, category, etc.

ZDF is a German public-service television broadcaster based in Mainz, Rhineland-Palatinate, which is well known for its programs heute and other entertainment shows.

4. Newly added ARD Downloader to download videos from ardmediathek.

CleverGet ARD Downloader enables users to browse, playback, and download any kind of on-demand videos from the ARD Mediathek website at 1080P without quality loss. Moreover, users can restart downloading failed or uncompleted tasks directly from the downloading panel via a simple click.

ARD is Germany's regional public-service broadcaster but the largest public broadcaster network in the world. The main television channels of the ARD are the nationwide Das Erste and seven regional channels operated by the different regional broadcasting institutions.

Other Updates:

1. Optimized FANZA Downloader so that it can download WEBM format videos.

2. Optimized program to reduce memory taken.

3. Several issues of download and analysis existing in OnlyFans Downloader, Amazon Downloader, and DMM Downloader have been fixed, as well as other known bugs for better user experience. Besides, OnlyFans users are allowed to download playable OnlyFans videos from the Messages dialog and Gallery.

What's more, there is a limited-time promotion (i.e. 2023 Thanksgiving Promo ) for this new version where all participants are welcome to get downloaders of CleverGet with an up to 93% discount. For more details please view CleverGet's official site.

About CleverGet

CleverGet is a team gathering seasoned engineers, designers, and specialists from other fields together. Our ongoing work is for the consistent goal of providing customers with a colorful life in advanced tech. CleverGet allows customers to get multimedia data from online streaming services sparing no effort. With a simple click, users are able to convert online data to local without restriction.