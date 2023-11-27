Palestinian Teen's Location Revealed 2 Days After Expected Release In Swap Dea

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem/PNN /

Wadi Hilweh Information Center's lawyer, Firas Al-Jabrini, said they were able to track down the whereabouts of Nofooth Hammad , a 16-year-old Jerusalemite detainee who was supposed to be among those released from Israeli jails in the Gaza-truce swap deal on Friday, but her family did not hear from her since.

The lawyer affirmed that Nofooth was attacked and beaten by Israeli soldiers and taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Israel for medical treatment.

The lawyer said that he, along with her father, went to check on her at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital but were prevented from seeing her.

Nofooth'd grandfather, Aref Hammad, expressed earlier today grave fear over her fate after she never arrived home and has not been heard from or seen since Friday; the day when she was scheduled to be released as part of the first batch of 39 prisoners.