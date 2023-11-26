PM Modi To Attend UN Climate Talks In Dubai On December 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai on December 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The prime minister will reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 30, at the invitation of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, to attend the UN climate talks, the statement read.

The World Climate Action Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP-28 is being held from 28 November to 12 December 2023 under the Presidency of the UAE. The summit on December 1-2 will see heads of states and governments, leaders from civil society, business, youth, indigenous peoples' organizations, frontline communities, science and other sectors discussing actions and plans aimed at scaling climate action. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will also participate in high-level events and roundtables of the 28th session of the annual climate talks (COP28), including on finance for climate goals, emissions reduction, adaptation to climate impacts, and transitioning to a green economy with inclusivity, PTI reported on Friday. The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change.

The climate conference may also see hectic negotiations on how the fund meant to provide financial support to developing and poor countries for climate impacts should operate, and funding for adaptation.

The global south would demand the global north to undertake rapid decarbonization and massively scale up finance and technology support to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Discontent among developing countries regarding unfulfilled promises of financial aid, particularly the yet-to-materialize USD 100 billion pledged by rich countries by 2020, is expected. Some countries, especially the European Union, are expected to push for a global deal to phase out unabated fossil fuels at COP28. COP-26 in Glasgow, the prime minister announced five specific targets, titled "Panchamrit", as India's unprecedented contribution to climate action. Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion.

Climate change has been an important priority area of India's G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and other outcomes during our Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes. During his visit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders participating in the summit, the MEA statement added.



