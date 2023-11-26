Dubai's embarks another record-breaking venture

(MENAFN) In a city renowned for its extravagant pursuits, whether reaching sky-high with the world's tallest building or indulging in vibrant nightlife at beach resorts and bars, Dubai has embarked on another record-breaking venture amid the rolling dunes of its desert outskirts. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, named after the ruling sheikh of Dubai, spans an expansive 122 square kilometers (47 square miles) and symbolizes the city-state's commitment of billions of dollars to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This audacious solar project reflects Dubai's penchant for high-stakes endeavors, even in a city without conventional casinos.



Dubai's ascent from a creek-bound pearling village to a globally acclaimed city associated with opulence has been swift, navigating economic success amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the wider Middle East. As the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks approach, Dubai's ruling family sees an opportunity, albeit one fraught with the significant risk of being overshadowed by global conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE), of which Dubai is a part, faces potential reputational damage if it falls short in making meaningful progress during the climate talks, particularly given its status as a major oil producer. Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a research fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute specializing in the region, emphasizes the risk of media and civil society focusing critically on the UAE's planned oil production expansion. Such scrutiny could depict the UAE as part of the climate problem rather than contributing to the solution.



Despite the futuristic skyline of downtown Dubai, with the Burj Khalifa lighting up the night with a massive LED display, it's essential to remember that the city received its first electrical generator only in 1952. Before this milestone, candles and kerosene lamps illuminated the night along Dubai Creek, where the village first took root. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park stands as a testament to Dubai's determination to redefine itself on the global stage, balancing its legacy of excesses with a commitment to a sustainable, green future.

