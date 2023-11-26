VS Trans Lojistik LLP Expands Fleet With Acquisition Of 100 Advanced Trucks

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

VS Trans Lojistik LLP, a leading provider of freight forwarding and logistics services, today announced the purchase of 100 new trucks. This significant investment will expand the company's fleet and enhance its ability to meet the growing demand for its services.

“We are excited to announce the purchase of 100 new trucks,” said Vivek Goyal , Designated Partner at VS Trans Lojistik LLP.“This investment is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service. The new trucks will allow us to expand our reach and deliver goods even more efficiently.”

The new trucks will be state-of-the-art, equipped with the latest technology to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of goods. They will also be fuel-efficient, helping to reduce the company's environmental impact.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that this fleet expansion presents. With our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and sustainability” said Saurabh Bansal .“The new trucks are part of our ongoing effort to be more environmentally responsible.”

The purchase of the new trucks is part of a larger growth strategy for VS Trans Lojistik. The company is expanding its operations and investing in new technologies to meet the needs of its customers in the ever-changing freight forwarding industry.

“We are confident that this investment will pay off in the long run,” said Vivek Goyal.“We are committed to being the best in the industry and providing our customers with the service they deserve.”

About VS Trans Lojistik LLP

VS Trans Lojistik LLP is a leading provider of freight forwardin and logistics services in India. The company offers a wide range of services, including international and domestic shipping, warehousing, and transportation management. They are committed to providing its customers with the best possible service and are constantly investing in new technologies to meet their needs.

Contact

VS Trans Lojistik LLP

502, City Corporate,

D-3 Malviya Marg, C-Scheme,

Jaipur, 302001, Rajasthan, India,

Tel.: +91–141–4665500

Mobile no.: +91–7230021118

Mail:

website: