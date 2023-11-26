Australian city suffers from rat plague

(MENAFN) A fishing village in Queensland, northeastern Australia, is facing a severe crisis as a massive influx of rats has overwhelmed the community. Reports from local media describe the rats climbing on boats, damaging cars and homes, and decimating crops in the region. Additionally, thousands of dead rodents have washed ashore on the beaches, painting a grim picture of the scale of the infestation.



Karumba, the affected village, has been besieged by an invasion of long-haired rats, which have been arriving in staggering numbers from the south via waterways over the past few weeks, according to local resident Jon Jensen. Speaking to Nine News, Jensen remarked on the seemingly organized and trained behavior of the rats, which navigate rivers in waves, reminiscent of a coordinated effort.



The rats, having spent considerable time in the water, arrive ashore famished, exhibiting voracious appetites and consuming anything in their path, Jensen noted. Another resident, Yvonne Tunney, shared her experience, stating that the river was once teeming with rats, creating a surreal and alarming sight.



To combat the infestation, the village's approximately 500 residents have resorted to using bait and traps in a collective effort to regain control. Natural predators, including wedge-tailed eagles and whistling kites, have contributed to the fight by feasting on the rats. Despite these measures, the rat population in Karumba shows no signs of diminishing, with residents adapting to a challenging reality of coexisting with the rodents.



As the coastal community grapples with this unprecedented rat plague, the situation underscores the complex dynamics of wildlife and human interaction. Authorities and residents alike are left searching for effective solutions to mitigate the impact on daily life and safeguard their homes, crops, and the unique coastal ecosystem.





