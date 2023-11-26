Talks On Economic Cooperation Between Russia, Turkiye Underway In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Negotiations between Russia and Turkiye within the framework of
the 18th session of the Russian-Turkish commission on trade and
economic cooperation are being held in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
The Russian delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander
Novak, while the Turkish side is represented by Trade Minister Omer
Bolat.
It is expected that, following the talks, the two officials will
speak at a joint press conference.
MENAFN26112023000195011045ID1107485555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.