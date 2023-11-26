Talks On Economic Cooperation Between Russia, Turkiye Underway In Ankara

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Negotiations between Russia and Turkiye within the framework of the 18th session of the Russian-Turkish commission on trade and economic cooperation are being held in Ankara, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The Russian delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, while the Turkish side is represented by Trade Minister Omer Bolat.

It is expected that, following the talks, the two officials will speak at a joint press conference.