Ireland to declare recognition of Palestinian state amid escalating Gaza events

(MENAFN) An informed source has indicated that the Irish government will make an announcement today, Wednesday, regarding its recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that is strongly opposed by Israel. This decision is part of a broader trend among European Union member states, including Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and Malta, who have signaled their intention to recognize Palestine in recent weeks. It is speculated that these recognitions may be part of a coordinated declaration, highlighting the belief that a two-state solution is crucial for achieving lasting peace in the region.



These efforts to recognize Palestine come amidst escalating violence in Gaza, where the death toll continues to rise due to Israeli attacks aimed at defeating Hamas. The mounting casualties have sparked global calls for a ceasefire and a sustainable resolution to the conflict in the region.



Since 1988, the Palestinian state has garnered recognition from 139 out of 193 member states of the United Nations, underscoring widespread international support for Palestinian statehood. The Irish government has emphasized that its recognition of Palestine would complement ongoing peace efforts and lend support to the two-state solution.



However, Israel has vehemently opposed this move, with the Israeli Foreign Ministry warning that recognition could escalate terrorism and instability in the region, potentially jeopardizing prospects for peace. Despite these objections, the Irish government has remained steadfast in its decision.



On Tuesday evening, the Irish government announced that the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister would address the media on Wednesday morning regarding this issue, although specific details were not provided.

