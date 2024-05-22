Euro 2024: We Have To Be A Team That Creates History, Says Captain Andy Robertson As Scotland Name Provisional Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Edenborough, May 22 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024, Scotland have announced a 28-member provisional squad that will play the upcoming international friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland.

Two members of the provisional squad will be cut before they submit their final squad for the European Championship.

"We have to be the team that creates history. Getting out of the group has to be our aim. It's a tough group but we believe we can give any team a game. If we do that and manage to get out of the group, we'll be the first Scotland team to ever do that," said the Scottish captain to Sky Sports.

It will not be an easy journey for the Scotland team if they are going to make it out of a tough group A. The team will be playing the opening match of the tournament against hosts Germany on June 15 before facing Switzerland and Hungary who are also placed in their group.

“We've been trying to create our history and our own story within a nation with a lot of good teams in the past and legends of the game. We're aiming to create a small part of history and we've done that by reaching two tournaments but being able to qualify outside the group would be a massive step, accelerate us further and give us more belief than we've already got," added the Liverpool left wing-back.

Scotland 28-member provisional squad: Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defenders: Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al Etihad), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Greg Taylor (Celtic), John Souttar (Rangers), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City).

Midfielders: Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Jack (Rangers).

Forwards: Lyndon Dykes (Queen's Park Rangers), Che Adams (Southampton), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic).