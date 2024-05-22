Turkish Airlines, UN World Tourism Organization sign MoU for sustainable tourism

(MENAFN) Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, and the UN World Tourism Organization have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost initiatives promoting sustainable tourism and civil aviation globally. Announced on Wednesday, this partnership aims to advance sustainable tourism practices, foster aviation development, and advocate for enhanced public and private sector cooperation, particularly to improve air connectivity in emerging destinations.



The collaboration will see Turkish Airlines and the UN tourism agency leverage their expertise to share knowledge and work on case studies, including topics such as sustainable aviation fuel. This exchange of expertise and guidance is intended to drive forward initiatives that align with global sustainability goals and support the growth of the aviation sector in a more environmentally conscious manner.



Ahmet Bolat, chairman of Turkish Airlines, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "This potential partnership underscores our commitment to sustainable tourism and highlights our role as a global connector, bringing people and cultures together across the world." His remarks reflect the airline's dedication to not only enhancing travel experiences but also contributing to the global sustainability agenda.



Ion Vilcu, director of affiliate members at the UN tourism agency, lauded Turkish Airlines' role in promoting tourism and cultural exchange. He remarked, "Turkish Airlines is a global pioneer in the promotion of tourism and cultural exchange. This is undoubtedly a historic day that will allow us to promote civic engagement and cultural diversity, as well as highlighting local heritage." Vilcu's comments underscore the broader cultural and social impacts of the partnership, which aims to enrich global tourism and highlight the importance of sustainable practices in aviation.



This MoU represents a strategic step towards integrating sustainable practices within the tourism and aviation industries, ensuring that growth in these sectors aligns with global environmental and cultural preservation goals. The collaboration between Turkish Airlines and the UN World Tourism Organization is poised to set a benchmark for how airlines and international agencies can work together to foster sustainable development.

