Israel recalls ambassadors after Ireland, Norway's recognition of Palestine

(MENAFN) In response to Ireland and Norway's recent steps toward recognizing the State of Palestine, Israel has taken swift action, summoning its ambassadors from both countries for emergency consultations. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz delivered a stern message, declaring, "Today I am sending a strongly worded message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent on this." He further stated that instructions had been issued for the return of Israeli ambassadors in Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further discussions.



Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Sture has affirmed his country's intention to recognize the Palestinian state as of May 28, despite warnings from Israel. Reports from reliable sources such as the official NRK channel and the Aftenposten daily newspaper suggest that the Norwegian government is set to make an official announcement today regarding the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. Likewise, insider information indicates that the Irish government is also expected to announce recognition of Palestine today.



This move towards recognition aligns with the positions of several European Union member states, including Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and Malta, who have signaled their intention to recognize an independent Palestinian state in recent weeks. These countries argue that a two-state solution is essential for achieving lasting peace in the region.



In light of these developments, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Norway are scheduled to hold a press conference today at 0630 GMT to address the situation in the Middle East. The timing of these announcements coincides with heightened tensions in the region, particularly with ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have resulted in mass displacement and exacerbated humanitarian concerns.

