Ankara Hosts Meeting Of Turkish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The 18th meeting
of the joint Turkish-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade
and economic cooperation has taken place in Ankara, Trend reports.
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat wrote on his page on X
(Twitter) that a protocol was signed following the meeting.
On the Russian side, the document was signed by Deputy Prime
Minister Alexander Novak.
The previous meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental
commission was staged in Ankara in May 2022.
Last year, trade turnover between Türkiye and Russia reached $68
billion.
